Pet of the week

Hi! My name is Tim and I am a black and white male cat, about 1 1/2 years old. I’m “dressed” to go out on the town with my tuxedo on, but I’d really rather find a nice, secure home. I’m very friendly and calm, and I love any attention you can give to me. Please come in to give me a new home and let me give you my kitty loving. My docket number is BI017-000099, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is (269) 467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com. Up-Cycled Pets needs reliable foster homes so some pets can learn more about living in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to help this group.

Photo provided