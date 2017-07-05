Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Hattie and I am a five-year-old female tabby/calico mix. I have already been spayed, I have long hair, and it was matted so part of me has been sheared. That just makes me all that much cuter. I look like a little lion. I also have fuzzy little tufts in my ears and big, round eyes. I am very sweet, but a little scared right now. Please come in to see me and give me a new home, and let me give you my kitty loving. My docket number is BI017-000133, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com. Up-Cycled Pets needs reliable foster homes so some pets can learn more about living in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to help this group.

Photo provided