Pet of the Week

Hi, they call me Teagan. I am a lab mix, female, about two-three years old. I need my surgery. I walk nice on a leash. I do like treats, especially when they are taking my picture. Come see me, maybe you will take me home with you. My docket number is BIS17-000253, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com.