Pet of the week

My name is Princess Baby. I am practicing my queenly pose. I am one year old, female, and housetrained. I am sweet and have been around other cats. I am the most beautiful black cat you will find here at Animal Control. I would like to rule your home forever. My docket number is BIO17-000263, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com

