Pet of the week

They call me “Poppi.” I am a one and-1/2-year-old, neutered male Chihuahua mix. I love the people here at Animal Control, and I like kids I have met. However the staff here wonders if I am stubborn, or if I need more opportunity for housebreaking. If I spend time with the staff in the front office, I start pacing by the door and when the staff takes me out, I potty good for them. So maybe I need more attention to the timing when I need to go outside to potty. My docket number is BIO17-000259, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475.