Pet of the week

My name is Feta, I am three-months-old. I was found as an orphan. I am tiny for my age, my coat is a dilute brown/orange and I am slow to warm up to people. I want to be a nice companion to someone. I am in pen 7 in the Feline Room at Animal Control. My docket number is BIO17-000187, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com.

