Home / Home

Pet of the week

Hi! My name is Kasey. I am a female spayed Pitt mix and I am two-years-old. I am a little on the petite side for a Pitt mix. I have a few freckles and the cutest ears. I am gentle and easy going. I would very much like to become part of your family. My docket number is BIO17-000229, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com.
Photo provided

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here