Pet of the week

Hi! My name is Kasey. I am a female spayed Pitt mix and I am two-years-old. I am a little on the petite side for a Pitt mix. I have a few freckles and the cutest ears. I am gentle and easy going. I would very much like to become part of your family. My docket number is BIO17-000229, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com.

Photo provided