Pet of the week

They call me “Tenor.” I guess because I have a beautiful voice I am about three-years-old, maybe a collie mix. I am neutered and weigh 66 pounds. I am friendly and I love to play on the agility equipment here in the play yard. The ladies here say I am partially housebroken. I would like to find my forever new home. My docket number is BIS17-000203, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com.

