Pet of the week

Hi there! My name is Ellie Mae and I am a white and tan female, about six-years-old. I am a mix, maybe some Staffordshire terrier and Pit and I am very friendly. I have already been spayed and I am house-trained. I like people but would probably be happiest in a home with no other dogs. I’m kind of fussy about who I hang around with. Did you notice my cute tan freckles? Please come in to see me (and my freckles) and take me home to love you. My docket number is BIO17-000092, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is (269) 467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com. Up-Cycled Pets needs reliable foster homes so some pets can learn more about living in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to help this group.

Photo provided