Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Melody and I am a female tan and white chihuahua mix. I’m 3 years old and about as cute as can be. If you want a dog who fits just right in your lap, I’m your girl. I’m the perfect size for being a traveling pup, too. And, how about those cute freckles on my legs? I’m very sweet but a little shy and kind of skittish with loud noises so I may do better with a quieter home. I weigh about 10 pounds and I have a very sweet face. Please come in to see me and give me a new loving home. My docket number is BIO17-000078, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter, located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville. Animal Control is open Monday — Friday from 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com. Up-Cycled Pets needs reliable foster homes so some pets can learn more about living in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to help this group.

