Pet of the Week

Here I am at St. Joseph County Animal Control. My name is Archer. I am a boxer mix, male, Fawn and white. I sit upon command, I am friendly. The people here noticed that I get vocal for attention. I think I am about two years old. Come visit me. My docket number is B1517-000012, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter, located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville. Animal Control is open Monday — Friday from 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable animals at St. Joseph County Animal Control, or go to www.petfinder.com, go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to foster pets so they may learn about living in a safe home before adoption.

