Pep assembly celebrates TRHS’ success in winter sports, others

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers High School student body held a brief pep assembly Thursday, March 2 in the afternoon prior to the Wolverine Conference boys’ basketball championship game, recognizing the success various individuals, teams and groups had accomplished during the winter season. Among the achievements:

•The boys’ powerlifting team placed first at regionals.

•The girls’ powerlifting team placed second at regionals.

•The boys’ bowling team won the Wolverine Conference bowling tournament, placing second in the conference.

•The boys’ bowling team won the Southwest Michigan Bowling Conference.

•The Three Rivers band earned all I’s at band festival.

•Tyler Moore is wrestling at the MHSAA state tournament this weekend.

•Wyatt Mains is bowling at the MHSAA state tournament this weekend.

•The boys’ basketball team won the North Division of the Wolverine Conference and was playing for the conference championship.

•The girls’ basketball team is playing for the district championship.