Pedestrian struck in roadway

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, March 21 around 5:51 a.m., St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies responded to US-12 and US-131 in White Pigeon Township for the report of a single vehicle versus pedestrian personal injury accident.

Matthew Thomas, 27, of White Pigeon was westbound on US-12 when he struck a pedestrian, Lonnie Bingaman, 51, of White Pigeon, in the roadway. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors and the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

White Pigeon Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.