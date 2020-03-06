Peaceful protest calls on justice for George Floyd, end to police violence

THREE RIVERS — Peaceful protestors gathered at the East Alley in downtown Three Rivers Monday, demanding justice for George Floyd and calling for the end of police violence against people of color.

With many holding signs along Main Street such as “Black Lives Matter,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “End Racism,” and “Justice for George Floyd,” an estimated 250 to 300 people participated in the protest, called “Stand for the Right to Breathe,” filling the east parking lot and the alley, with those holding signs receiving horn honks of support from passers-by.

The protest, one of many that have swept the country in the past week, stems from the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis who died in police custody on May 25 after being handcuffed during an investigation into alleged forgery. Video of the arrest showed former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, pressing his knee down on the back of Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was on the ground. In the video, Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, and bystanders urged Chauvin to get off of him and check on him.

Chauvin and the three other officers who were on the scene have since been fired, and on Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter related to Floyd’s death.

“The purpose of this protest is to bring to light what has been happening to black people around the country,” Organizer Torrey Brown said. “We need the community, not just black, but white to start making a change.”

The protest started with a minute of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives to police violence, followed by a prayer from Ambassadors for Christ Church Minister Lolita Foster. Following that, Three Rivers Police Chief Tom Bringman and St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite addressed the crowd, condemning the actions Chauvin and the other officers took.

“Those of us in law enforcement, the kind of behavior that we’re here to discuss isn’t acceptable to any of us. It’s wrong and shouldn’t have happened,” Bringman said. “We don’t condone it, and we don’t accept it as the type of behavior that should take place at any time.”

“I want to reiterate that there is bad behavior in every profession, and it does make a bad target on this profession, but I’ll reassure you that we all don’t think that way,” Lillywhite said. “I want you to know that me being a leader of the sheriff’s department, we’re going to be right here with you, and I want you to continue with what you’re striving to do, and I want you to understand we’re behind you as well.”

The protest included songs, poetry, and many other speakers, including James Moore from Grant Chapel AME in Three Rivers. He first recounted his experience of watching the video from Floyd’s arrest.

“As a man of color, when I watch that guy who was my age helplessly begging, screaming, saying ‘I can’t breathe,’ I don’t know what he did beforehand, but he said ‘I can’t breathe,’ and he started to scream for his mom, who died two years ago,” Moore said. “It emasculates us. We shouldn’t feel like that, we shouldn’t feel so fragile as men. I saw a man begging and pleading for his life. Then I heard people say, ‘Not in 2020,’ as if in 1776 it was okay. It’s never been okay.”

Moore said Three Rivers reflects the nation, and change can start in the community.

“When Three Rivers decides to get it right, when St. Joseph County decides to get it right, we can be a beacon of light, not for Michigan only and not just for America, but for the world,” Moore said. “We don’t have to wait for the world to get it right, we can start it right here in Three Rivers.”

Moore said he’s confident that leadership in the community is starting to change the mindset of people regarding race relations in the area.

“We have to continue to understand that right is right and wrong is wrong. No one should die with a knee to their neck,” Moore said. “Three Rivers, this is our chance, this is our time to lead. We have an opportunity to show Michigan, America and the world how to redo our systems and do it the right way, and the challenge is not just on African American men or women, but all of us here.”

Later in the protest, St. Joseph County Democratic Party Chair Andrew George recited the names of cases involving police violence against people of color, and asked what it would take to prevent anything similar from happening again.

“What will it take for black Americans to be treated with the same decency as a white man when being arrested?” George said. “When will black Americans get due process? Say his name: George Floyd.”

George called for “immediate” criminal justice reform in America, and asked those in attendance to stand with the black community.

“As white allies, we need to stand with our brothers and sisters of color. We need to utilize our privilege. If you don’t know that you have privilege as a white person standing here today, you’re dead wrong,” George said. “What you can do is accept the fact you have white privilege and use it to benefit and end systemic racism.”

Local musician Courtney Moore said in her closing remarks that racism can take on many forms, both subtle and not so subtle.

“Racism isn’t always calling someone the N-word,” Courtney said. “Racism can be you walking past a black man or woman and pulling your purse a little tighter. It can be appropriating and calling it something you invented. There are so many forms of racism, and I could stand here and tell you a million ways.”

She gave suggestions on how people can start to support the black community, such as supporting black-owned businesses and checking in on co-workers to see how they are doing.

After the protest at the East Alley, protestors marched to City Hall, Scidmore Park, then to the George Washington Carver Center on Fifth Avenue, then marched back to Main Street, where demonstrations continued as police blocked traffic to accommodate. Chants of “Enough is Enough,” “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” and “Third Degree is Not Enough,” among others, were said by the protestors.

Bringman confirmed Tuesday there was one arrest made related to the protest, stemming from an altercation a protestor had after the march through town with a bystander in the area. According to Bringman, one of the protestors “didn’t like” a comment made by the bystander, and went back after the march to confront the person, which he said resulted in a fight and an arrest. There was no rioting or looting reported.

Overall, Brown said he was pleased by the overall turnout of the protest, and said he was “proud of the community for doing [the protest] the way it was planned.” During the protest, Brown addressed the crowd and thanked them for attending, but said there is still work to be done.

“This is huge, but this is just the first step,” Brown said. “We have to keep this momentum.” He then briefly took off his face mask that he had been wearing during the protest, asking those in attendance to let his face represent “all the black people that came before me.”

“We need everybody. You have to play your part,” Brown said.

