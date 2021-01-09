PBS documentary on St. Joseph River premieres in local communities

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Saturday evening in St. Joseph County saw the premiere of a highly-anticipated documentary about a local river at a few different venues throughout the county.

Covered Bridge Farm County Park just outside of Centreville and the Riviera Theatre in Three Rivers were the first places in St. Joseph County to watch “Then, Now and Always…The St. Joseph River Story,” a new local PBS documentary about the history of the St. Joseph River. The documentary was produced by regional Emmy-nominated documentarians Patty Wisniewski and Tom Desch in collaboration with WNIT-TV out of South Bend, Ind. The documentary officially premieres on WNIT Thursday, Sept. 9.

The three premiere locations were just some of 18 locations along the river that premiered the documentary over the weekend, including another premiere later in the evening at Reed Riverside Park in Mendon.

The hour-long film focuses on the history of the St. Joseph River and some of the landmarks, locales and points of interest along the 206-mile river, which stretches from Hillsdale County to Lake Michigan. The Sheffield Car Company and the Sue Silliman House Museum, Rawson’s King Mill Park, FAB Magic in Colon, the Sturgis Dam and Mendon’s Marantette House were featured as part of the documentary. Among the people interviewed for the production were Rebecca Shank, caretaker of the Sue Silliman House, and Holly Stephenson, curator for the St. Joseph County Historical Society.

The premiere at Covered Bridge Farm was put together by St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation Director Jaymes MacDonald and St. Joseph County Conservation District Executive Director Carolyn Grace. Planning for the premiere event began back in January, MacDonald said, and both of them figured Covered Bridge Farm would be a good place to hold it.

“This venue has a really special place in my heart and the hearts of a lot of the folks that live around here. There’s nothing like it anywhere,” MacDonald said. “To be able to show it off like this is fantastic, and with every opportunity we get, we want to take advantage of it.”

The premiere event, which included food, drinks, games, kids’ activities, and live music by the 16th Avenue Band, was also a fundraiser for the Conservation District, that normally has a community dinner fundraiser around this time of year.

“Carolyn was looking at rehashing the event that she’d have annually, the local food dinner, so we decided to piggyback together and do a fundraiser for the Conservation District and give a little bit of recognition for park staff, the CD, and all the hard work and all the stuff that went into the documentary about the St. Joseph River,” MacDonald said.

Around 80 people showed up to watch the premiere at Covered Bridge Farm, while a bit of a larger contingent came out to watch the Riviera Theatre premiere just a few hours later. Riviera General Manager Danielle Moreland said it was great to participate in the premiere showing, and said the attendance was “absolutely amazing.”

“There were 23 communities participating, so the idea that Three Rivers was able to be one of them, along with Mendon and Centreville, we’re excited,” Moreland said. “Our rivers are our name, and I think most of our community loves getting out and playing on our rivers, and it’s good to learn the history of them as well.”

Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Tricia Meyer agreed.

“It’s great to see everybody turn out, and I saw a lot of new faces,” Meyer said. “Personally, just seeing the theater open again and smelling fresh popcorn was good, but overall, the level of interest for something like this, I was impressed with the turnout.”

Meyer said she enjoyed the movie and learning about the history, and mentioned the community pride felt among many when it came to the river.

“I think there’s a lot of community pride in the rivers, so I think it’d be cool if we could embrace the river and all three rivers more than we do,” Meyer said. “We can learn from some of these towns as well.”

One of the people who watched the premiere was Barb Bendure, a Three Rivers resident whose great-great grandfather, Jacob McEnderfer, was an original settler of Three Rivers. She said she wanted to see the movie to learn more about the area and how it worked in the early days, and ultimately enjoyed coming out to see the movie, saying she learned a lot and wants to explore more around the area.

“I thought it was great, I was very impressed,” Bendure said. “We usually take a Sunday afternoon drive around the area, and I think we’re going to do more along the river and see more things along the river because of this.”

Overall, MacDonald said the documentary has brought out a lot of pride in the communities around the river, and for good reason.

“None of these communities would be here without that river, it was basically what sustained life in the earlier days when people settled in this area,” MacDonald said. “If you live in this area, or live along the river or live in the region, it’s a special resource that should be treasured.”

