Pay respect to a hometown hero

On this day at 7:55 a.m., Japanese Imperial Navy aircraft arrived at Pearl Harbor with a surprise air raid on the U.S. Navy.

At 7:58 a.m., Japanese Kate bombers dropped seven bombs at the USS Arizona, that was docked at Ford Island after arriving Dec. 5, 1941. Four bombs landed in the water, while three bombs struck the ship. One bomb struck gun turret 2, bounced off and went through the deck and into the powder room, which had 100,000 pounds of black powder and exploded. The explosion broke the USS Arizona in half between gun turret 1 and 2. The fire that started burned for two days.

The crew of the USS Arizona consisted of 1,400 men. Of these, 1,177 were killed, 945 are still on the ship. There were 24 sets of brothers on board, 23 sets were killed. There was also a father and son who were killed.

There was also Benjamin Franklin Shively. Ben, as he like to be called, was born in Three Rivers, Mich. on Dec. 25, 1919 to Harry and Agnes Shively. He had a sister, Louise H. Shively (Beck) and a brother, James H. Shively. His body was never recovered and he has a marker at the military Punch Bowel Cemetery at Pearl Harbor.

Ben Shively VFW Post 3019 and American Legion Post 170 will have a ceremony at Ben Shively’s grave marker at the family site in Riverside Cemetery at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. The community is invited to come out and help pay respect to our hometown hero.