Paul’s Pantry shooting suspect remains at-large

By: 
Samantha May Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — A shooting suspect remains at-large and is believed to be armed and dangerous, after a 31-year-old Sturgis male suffered a gunshot wound at Paul’s Pantry on Sunday, May 27.
At approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were dispatched to Paul’s Pantry, located at 261 E. Michigan Ave. in Three Rivers. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot, and found the victim in a vehicle a short distance away.
According to authorities, customers inside the liquor store were involved in an argument, and then the clerk asked them to leave the store. The argument continued in the parking lot, where one of the men began shooting.
The victim was transported to Three Rivers Health by ambulance, was treated and later released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch.
Michigan State Police and the Three Rivers Police Department said there was no additional information regarding the shooting as of Tuesday, May 29, and the incident remains under investigation.
