Paul’s Pantry shooting suspect at large

THREE RIVERS — A shooting suspect is at large and believed to be armed and dangerous, after a 31-year-old Sturgis male suffered a gunshot wound at Paul’s Pantry on Sunday, May 27.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were dispatched to Paul’s Pantry, located at 261 E. Michigan Ave. in Three Rivers. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot, and found the victim in a vehicle a short distance away.

The victim was transported to Three Rivers Health by ambulance, was treated and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch.