Pasty preparation

Members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Centreville gathered at Centreville Elementary on Monday, Jan. 2 to prepare 1,000 Upper Peninsula-style pasties ordered as a fundraiser for new floor coverings in the narthex, front entrance and two sets of stairs. Coordinator Mary Craaybeek said order amounts have ranged from two to 75. Baking is Monday and Tuesday with distribution on Wednesday. Left, Mary Mingus pours dough into a pan as Dominic Clament, 10, rolls a dough ball. Above, Lee Newport slices potatoes and Doug Kirby dices them. Also working are (back) Chris Clament and Duane Gross. Centreville food services director Darci Kirby allows use of the kitchen for the project, which is supported by Thrivent Financial and Ladies ACTION/LWML.

