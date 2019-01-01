Parks and Rec director previews 2019 parks season
By:
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer
CENTREVILLE – With warm weather comes more people getting outside, and with people going outside, the St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.
“Obviously, things ramp up once the weather breaks, and we’re just getting all of our parks ready for the masses that utilize them,” Parks and Recreation Director Jaymes MacDonald said.
Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.