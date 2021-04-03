Park Twp/TRPL services contract on track to expire

THREE RIVERS — Park Township’s library services contract with the Three Rivers Public Library is now on track to expire on March 19.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the Three Rivers Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously to reject a counteroffer for library services recently sent by the township. The counteroffer was made in response to a proposal made by the library and sent to the township last month as part of the months-long library services contract negotiations between the two entities.

Because of the short amount of time left to negotiate a new contract, the existing contract is now expected to expire March 19, six months after Park Township first notified the library they were terminating their end of the deal. If the expiration occurs, all Park Township residents will have to purchase their own Three Rivers library cards at out-of-area rates in order to use the library’s services – $50 for a household up to two cards, and $75 for a family.

The counteroffer proposed by Park Township would have paid the library $15,000 per year for township residents to use the library, with that amount going up every year based on the Consumers Price Index for that year, plus 50 percent of penal fines allocated in the township. The counteroffer is similar to a contract offer the township presented back in September.

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, the library last month presented the township with a contract offer to have the township pay 50 percent of the penal fines as well as 50 percent of the 3/10 mill state taxable value for all taxable property in the township, which translates to just over $21,000 according to library officials. The library’s offer is consistent with what library officials say the township should have been paying on the contract, originally signed in 2005. The township has currently been paying that value on township properties in the Three Rivers Community Schools district, although the egregiously-vague 2005 contract does not make mention of whether or not they’re supposed to pay for the entire township or the TRCS district.

In the memo sent to the library board with the counteroffer, Township Supervisor Ed English said the township’s board “does not agree with the formula on how you reached these numbers.”

During discussion of the counteroffer, TRPL Interim Director Bobbi Schoon cited Michigan Public Act 89 of 1977, which defines how libraries receive state aid. To be eligible for “membership in a cooperative library,” according to the legislation, a library has to maintain a “minimum local support” of 3/10 of a mill on taxable value. Schoon said having that amount would ensure the library would receive state aid.

“They split between us and Mendon, so 50 percent of the 3/10 of a mill was set to ensure that we could maintain qualification for state aid,” Schoon said. “I think that there’s some confusion that it’s based on a millage, which maybe the formula somewhat is, but the reason we have that in there is to make sure we’re not falling below what we’re required to have for state aid.”

Board President Julie Keefer added later that if the library would’ve accepted the counteroffer, their state aid could be put in “jeopardy.” Schoon explained in an email to the Commercial-News Thursday that the library receives funding based on proving they comply with all the requirements of Public Act 89, and if they do not comply, for example falling under the required local support amount, they would not receive funding for that year.

“If we no longer have a contract with a township, we do not receive state aid or penal fines for that area. It is simply about what we qualify for,” Schoon wrote.

Park Township resident Katie Sweeney commented on the issue, asking if there could be reconciliation worked out with the township to cover the fees residents would have to pay for library cards if the contract expires. Board President Julie Keefer said she and the rest of the board want Park Township residents to have access to the library, but said any cost reconciliation would have to be done on the township’s end.

In making the motion to not approve the counteroffer, Board Vice President Mike Fleckenstein said the decision wasn’t anything “negative” against the township board, and didn’t think the township was trying to “pull anything over” on them.

“This is, in my opinion, a misinterpretation somehow of what that contract stated back apparently from this very first year, where they interpreted that they only needed to pay the millage part on the parcels in the township in the Three Rivers school district,” Fleckenstein said. “Although it may not be the most clear language in the world, I don’t see anything that would support that conclusion.”

Fleckenstein said the township’s proposal “wasn’t fair” to the citizens of Three Rivers or surrounding townships, and that it would be a “disservice” to accept the proposal.

“It’s not fair to the citizens of the city, and it’s not fair to the other townships who participate and pay their full way with their contribution to the library,” Fleckenstein said. “What we’re asking for is for them to move from approximately $5.50 per resident to just under $8 a resident for the year. That is not a lot of money, in my opinion, but then again, I’m not the township and I don’t have to deal with their budget.

“We offer an incredible building, an incredible service through incredible people. From what I’ve read, they aren’t saying that they can’t afford it, they’re saying that they don’t see the value, and that’s unfortunate,” Fleckenstein continued. “I believe their citizens do see the value and will make that clear to them. It would be a disservice to our citizens and the other townships to accept their proposed $15,000 a year.”

Fleckenstein then proposed working with the local Governmental Relations Committee to help mediate the dispute between the library and Park Township. The committee, made up of local township supervisors and city managers, meets on a monthly or as-needed basis, according to City of Three Rivers Finance Director Cathy Lawson, to “discuss various topics that affect the community and whole.”

“I would hope to meet Park Township there someday, or we could sit down and talk to other interested parties about a good solution to this problem,” Fleckenstein said. “I certainly don’t want to lose them as a participating member of the library.”

To that, Schoon said in her email township officials declined to meet with the library to discuss the contract further, and the township’s board is expected to take action with regards to their contract with TRPL at their next meeting March 10 at 7 p.m.

Keefer said in the end, there aren’t any hard feelings with the township, just negotiations on the contract.

“These are contracts that are being negotiated, this is nothing against anybody in the township or anybody in the city or anywhere, these are just negotiations,” Keefer said. “This isn’t any sort of retaliation or fighting or any of that sort of negativity. This is just what negotiations are; they’re full of working on ultimately trying to make the right decisions for the people we represent. We’re all looking to better the community as a whole.”

