Park Twp. Board declines to adopt medical marijuana ordinance

PARK TOWNSHIP — The Park Township Board of Trustees Wednesday approved a resolution declining to adopt “an ordinance authorizing any or all of the five types of medical marijuana facilities which can be licensed by the State of Michigan.

“We just don’t want to get into it. We don’t feel it’s something the township wants to try to regulate,” Supervisor Joseph Eichorn said. “You’d probably have to put on a police officer and all kinds of things. We’re just saying that we’re not interested in getting into it in anyway.”

The resolution means a marijuana facility can’t legally operate in Park Township, but it won’t affect individuals with medical marijuana cards, according to Eichorn.

In other business the Board…

•Approved the purchase and installation of two deer crossing signs on Michigan Avenue east and west of Hutchinson Road in the amount of “just under $300.”

•Authorized Secretary Ed English to hire a bug exterminator for the township hall sometime in the spring, as well as get the hall’s carpets cleaned.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 24 or alek@threeriversnews.com.