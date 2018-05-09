Park Twp. ‘reenacts’ past ZBA appointment process at special meeting

PARK TOWNSHIP — The Park Township board of trustees held a special meeting Wednesday to ‘reenact’ a vote that occurred at a meeting on May 9, 2018 that resulted in the appointment of two new members to its Zoning Board of Appeals.

Attorney Jim Straub, who is representing the township in a lawsuit filed by former Park Township ZBA Chairperson Garold Whitehead, presented two proposed resolutions to the board on Wednesday in an effort to correct what he described as ‘procedurally defective’ appointments.

The first resolution enabled the board of trustees “to properly appoint two members to the zoning board of appeals” by reenacting “the appointment process that was carried out at May 9, 2018.” On Wednesday, the board voted on three nominees, including Scott Grace, Garold Whitehead, and Randall Cooper, for two vacant positions on the ZBA, with Grace receiving five votes, Cooper receiving four votes, and Whitehead receiving one vote.

Grace and Cooper, who were first appointed following the May 9, 2018 meeting albeit improperly, were appointed on Wednesday to three-year terms beginning retroactively on May 9, 2018 and ending on May 31, 2021.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.