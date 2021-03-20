Park Township TRPL library cards extended, library contract offer to be considered

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library extended the expiration dates of library cards for Park Township residents Friday evening, and is expected to consider a new library services contract offer with the township Tuesday.

The move comes as both TRPL and Park Township continue negotiations for a new library services contract, which officially expired Friday. The extension on cards will last until April 30, 2021.

In a statement to Park Township cardholders on their Facebook page Friday night, library officials stated that the extension came “in the hopes that an agreement will be reached with your township board.” TRPL Interim Director Bobbi Schoon said in a statement Saturday the library is “happy” to continue services to township residents until a contract is agreed to.

“We know that what we are providing is vital and do not have any desire to stop serving them,” Schoon said. “In our current fiscal year, Park residents have already utilized around $40,000 worth of services, despite the library being closed for our exciting move and needing to offer reduced services during the pandemic.”

Residents may not have to wait long for a potential agreement, however.

The TRPL Board of Directors will be considering a contract offer between them and Park Township at their next meeting Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

According to background information on the contract offer in the board’s agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting, the offer would “allow the township time to cover their portion” of their annual contribution to the library, which was the main point of contention between the two parties, thanks to vague language in the two parties’ original 2005 contract.

The new contract offer states the township would assign 50 percent of the penal fines from their township to the library, while paying a sliding scale of flat rates, replacing the taxable value stipulation in previous offers. The scale is as follows:

Year 1: $15,000 plus penal fines

Year 2: $17,000 plus penal fines

Year 3: $19,000 plus penal fines

Year 4 and after: $21,000 plus penal fines

The flat $15,000 in the first year is consistent with what Park Township has offered in multiple contract offers to the library in the past few months, rounded up from the roughly $14,400 in taxable value they’ve paid based on 50 percent of the 3/10 mil taxable value for properties in the Three Rivers Community Schools district. The flat $21,000 in the fourth year is consistent with the library’s interpretation of the township’s contribution from the old contract, based on 50 percent of the 3/10 mill state taxable value for all taxable property in the township.

If approved, the contract would run for three years and be automatically extended for an indefinite term after the initial three-year period, meaning the fourth year contribution value is contingent on contract renewal after the initial period. The background statement noted that, if desired, renegotiations after the third year could happen.

Information on how to attend Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom can be found on the library’s website, www.threeriverslibrary.org.

