PARK TOWNSHIP — The Park Township Board of Trustees Wednesday approved its 2017-18 proposed budget following a public hearing.

The budget projects expenditures of $465,136, revenues of $491,750, and a surplus of $26,614.

Park Township Supervisor Joe Eichorn said since 2006 the township has only had two years in which it did not at least have a balanced budget at the end of the fiscal year.

In other business the Board…

•Approved a resolution to authorize Clerk Ed English to submit a grant application to acquire new voting equipment for the township, at no cost to the township for five years. Following the five-year period, the township will be required to pay for yearly maintenance fees.

