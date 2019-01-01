Park Elementary principal resigns

THREE RIVERS — Park Elementary Principal Kevin Faraci submitted a letter of resignation to the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education on Friday, which was accepted during the board’s regular meeting on Monday.

The resignation comes amid an investigation into Faraci’s conduct as principal. According to sources familiar with the situation, the investigation revolved around claims of a “hostile work environment.” TRCS Superintendent Ron Moag did not comment on those claims Monday, saying the situation is a “personnel matter.”

According to a letter addressed to Park Elementary families from Moag on Oct. 14, Faraci was placed on administrative leave Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The letter said there would be a “formal investigation into the personnel matter” done by a law firm, confirmed by Moag Monday to be the Thrun Law Firm. The letter stated the personnel matter did not involve students, and that Cindy Newell would be stepping in as interim principal.