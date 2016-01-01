Park to be re-named for Foster

THREE RIVERS — The park formerly known as Geiber Park, on the southeast corner of Broadway and Fourth streets, will now be known as Elbert Lee Foster Park in honor of Foster, a Three Rivers city commissioner of eight years who passed away in 2016. He was pastor of Ambassadors for Christ Church and owned a barbershop, Elbert’s Headquarters.

According to the city commission packet, Foster was instrumental in the moving and redevelopment of Geiber Park in second district because he felt the youth in his district deserved a larger park with amenities for kids of all ages. He and his church youth group would volunteer to clean up the park and rake leaves in order to keep it an attractive and useful attraction for the citizens of his district.

James Moore told the commission that Foster was a mentor to him. He remembers going to Foster’s barbershop to sit, listen and learn. While some were afraid to talk about race, Foster embraced it. If someone came in angry, he would listen and if necessary give correction without the other person feeling like less of a person.

“He stood for not black and white, but what was right on a regular basis,” Moore said.

