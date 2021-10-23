Pangle to McDonough: 'Pay back the county and the taxpayers'

CENTREVILLE — With former St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough angling for a spot in the upcoming court-appointed defense contract, it’s seems clear that one county commissioner will not be considering him.

Second District Commissioner Kathy Pangle made clear during the commissioner comments section of Tuesday’s St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting she would not support McDonough getting onto the contract. Her statement was in response to a letter McDonough wrote, which was published in the Wednesday, Oct. 13 Commercial-News, sent to the residents of the county as well as county commissioners, expressing his remorse for his 2020 arrest for operating while intoxicated and what he put the county through.

McDonough currently has a private law office in Three Rivers, opening it several months after losing the 2020 Republican primary for prosecutor to Dave Marvin.

Pangle said she didn’t intend to attack McDonough, his alcoholism, or what happened to him, noting that in her youth, “I partied and I drove,” and that she has had alcoholics in her family history. However, Pangle took issue with McDonough’s conduct while in office, with most of her observations coming during the 25 years she worked at the courthouse.

“I did not have blinders on; I saw firsthand the many days he did not show up to work, even before this issue even happened. I saw the days he reported in shorts and flip-flops, only to leave within minutes later,” Pangle said. “I saw how some of the employees in his office tried to speak up and make changes, only to lose their jobs, along with the good prosecutors that left.”

Pangle also criticized the way McDonough treated inmates.

“I have heard you treat and talk to inmates as if they were the scum of the earth,” Pangle said. “Not all people who go to jail are bad people. Some of them made mistakes and they can never make them up. And now you want to defend these very same people? It's clear to me it's all about a paycheck and you don't have my support.”

Pangle also made mention of the calls for McDonough to step down from his spot following his arrest, which included a letter from constituents calling for his resignation. However, despite much criticism from the public and the county commissioners, he finished out the rest of his term and did not step down.

“But you continued to collect unearned taxpayers' money til the very end,” Pangle said.

She said she knows some may agree or disagree with her opinion, but wanted her opinion public, noting “I want my constituents and taxpayers to know where I stand.”

“You stated, Mr. McDonough, that you are very sorry. My response to that is to do the right thing and pay back the county and the taxpayers the wages you collected, even if it has to be in payments,” Pangle said. “I wish you only the very best; you have a family and friends that love you and have stood by you, and I pray you continue your recovery.”

In an email Thursday, McDonough responded to Pangle’s comments.

“I would like to thank Commissioner Pangle for reading my letter, thank her for her service to our community as a County Commissioner, and thank her for her continuing prayers for me and my family,” McDonough said. “As I said, throughout this entire ordeal, people have found it necessary to make public comments about me, some have been true, most are not.”

