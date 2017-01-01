Pamper your pup

THREE RIVERS — The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) will provide dogs with a full spa treatment, including a complete wash, nail trimming and ear cleaning, during its annual Doggy Wash on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Tractor Supply Company in Three Rivers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ARF President Loralee Knepper said sometimes dog owners don’t realize the importance of a proper grooming towards their dog’s overall health and happiness. The upcoming Doggie Wash can provide that care with a compete wash, sometimes with flea or blue shampoo if needed, a gentle ear cleaning with cotton swabs, and a trim to those stubborn long nails that may be causing discomfort to the dog while walking.



