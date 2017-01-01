Palmer waives preliminary exam in Menards armed robbery case

CENTREVILLE — Austin Michael Palmer, 17, of Three Rivers waived his right to a preliminary exam on Tuesday, April 10, which was initially scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday in St. Joseph County District Court, in the case of an armed robbery that was committed at Menards in Three Rivers on Monday, March 19.

Palmer’s case now moves to St. Joseph County Circuit Court and potentially to trial. A status conference date has yet to be set.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of armed robbery, a felony that carries a penalty of life in prison or any term of years. Palmer was arraigned on Tuesday, March 20 where his bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety. He has not posted bond, and remains lodged in St. Joseph County Jail.

Palmer has previously been convicted of three or more felonies or attempts to commit felonies, therefore he is subject to penalties provided by MCL 769.23, which carries a penalty of life if the primary offense has a penalty of five years or more, or 15 years or less if the primary offense has a penalty under five years, and the maximum penalty cannot be less than the maximum term for a first conviction.

According to court documents, Palmer was convicted of two counts of Attempted Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer on Aug. 10, 2017 in St. Joseph County 3B District Court, and he was convicted of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle on Sept. 13, 2017 in 7E District Court in Paw Paw.

Palmer is represented by Three Rivers attorney Luke Nofsinger.

