As a prequel to the weekend’s Independence Day Festivities in Colon and nearby lakes, the Palmer Lake Flotilla kicked off its 11th year on Sunday, July 2 with a “Mother Goose Nursery Rhyme” themed nautical procession around Palmer Lake. First place went to five-time reigning champs, Ryan Doherty and Grant Sahr (pictured) with their “Rub a Dub Dub, Three Men In a Tub” boat. Second and third place went to Dennis and Cathy Yesh’s “Hey Diddle Diddle” and Chuck and LeeAnn Leimbach’s “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” floats. The “Best Shoreline Participation” went to lake residents, Jim and Michelle Crawford.

