Owner of swine sow facility fields questions

FLOWERFIELD TWP. — Flowerfield Township hosted an informational meeting for its residents on Wednesday, July 26, regarding the Hog Farm Animal Feeding Operation (AFO) being built in Section 15 of Flowerfield Township, west of the corner of Oak Plain Road and M-216.

At the meeting, attendees had the opportunity to address the farm’s owner, Ryan Hunter of H&H Farms. The meeting began with a brief outline of the pig farm, which is currently under construction.

“We bought a property, an 80-acre parcel, and we are going to build a pig farm, which will have about 2,400 pigs [sows] and will produce and [ship out] 1,000 [piglets] a week,” Hunter said.

“The facilities [will] consist of two barns, connected together. There is going to be 3.7 million gallons of manure storage there, which is 14 months worth of storage and way more than we will ever use. We have manure agreements and spreading agreements to spread on over 1,000 acres, so we have plenty of room to go with all the manure. The barns themselves are going to be situated on the back of the property, towards the tree lines.”

While many residents questioned Hunter’s right to build a farm in an R1 residential zone at the Flowerfield Board of Trustees meeting on July 11, Catherine Kaufman, one of the Township’s attorneys and Right to Farm Act expert, said the construction of a pig farm in Section 15 is valid.

“When you have districts that allow for agricultural uses as permitted uses in those zoning districts, any farming operation can come in and if that operation is in compliance with GAAMPs (Generally Accepted Agricultural and Management Practices), they are preempted from the application of your local zoning,” Kaufman said.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.