Over 75 TRHS students participate in National Walkout

THREE RIVERS — When the clock struck 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, exactly one month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., over 75 Three Rivers High School students gathered in the school’s gymnasium to honor the 17 victims of the shooting.

Following a shared moment of silence, teacher Kristin Garwick volunteered to read the names of the 17 people who lost their lives in the Parkland shooting, which included 14 students ranging from the ages of 14 to 18, two coaches, and one teacher.

“We encourage you all today, and everyday, to remember the importance of kindness. Remember that each of us, in our daily interactions with others, has the ability to lift each other up. Don’t forget to share this precious gift with those around you,” she said.



