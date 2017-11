THREE RIVERS — Twenty-one vendors gathered at the UAW Local 2093 in Three Rivers for a Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Emily Mullins of the UAW 2093 Woman’s Committee said the committee set up tables and ensured comfort for vendors before the beginning of the Bazaar. Vendors included LulaRoe, Dot Dot Smile, Scentsy, Pure Romance, Tupperware, Pink Zebra and more.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.