Over 100 animals seized after reports of animal cruelty in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG — On Tuesday Oct. 8, Cass County Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on an address in the 24000 block of May St. in Edwardsburg on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Upon further investigation, Officers located numerous animals in varying states of health living in deplorable conditions. Over 100 animals were seized from the residence. The suspect’s name is being withheld at this time pending arrest and arraignment.

Officers were assisted by Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328, Animal Control at 269-445-3701 or the anonymous web tip line at www.ccso.info.