Outreach group to distribute helpful bags to Three Rivers’ homeless

THREE RIVERS — Volunteers from Freedom Center Ministries in Centreville devote themselves to homeless outreach within St. Joseph County, and on Saturday, April 21, they are coming to deliver helpful bags to the homeless, or those living in cars, in Three Rivers.

Staring at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the group of volunteers will meet at the North end of the Meijer parking lot to begin the distribution. The bags consist of helpful items including hygiene products, snacks, clothing, water, blankets, and a bible.

“We just want to help them, and for them to know that we love them and so does Jesus, that is our goal,” Coordinator Debi Haifley said.

On March 31, a group of 30 volunteers delivered 15 helpful bags to those in need in Sturgis. Some items are donated by local businesses, including Lippert Components Plant 28 in Middlebury, Ind., which Haifley said was “unbelievable with their donations” during the Sturgis outreach. Other businesses who donated included York Mercantile, Barbara Jean’s Antiques, Vogt’s Floral and Gifts, and Lowry’s Bookstore in Sturgis.

“I would like to see a whole lot more merchants involved, because this is not just a one time thing. This is a ministry that will be always going on until the day the Lord takes me home,” Haifley said.



