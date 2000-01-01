Ousted CMHSAS director O’Dell files suit

CENTREVILLE – Elizabeth O’Dell, former executive director of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County filed suit Monday in St. Joseph County Circuit seeking compensation for loss of employment and benefits that resulted when she was discharged from the agency.

O’Dell, in her suit, states that the CMH board fired her for actions that she claims were legal and protected, and that the board in doing so violated terms of her contract, as well as violating her rights under Michigan’s Whistleblower Protection Act. She seeks no less than $25,000 plus attorney’s fees as relief for her grievance.

Named as plaintiffs in the suit are CMHSAS, St. Joseph County, St. Joseph County board of commissioners, current and former CMHSAS board members John Dobberteen, Tim Carmichael, Donald Eaton, Rick Shaffer, Antony Heiser, Kathy Pangle, and Monte Bordner; former member of St. Joseph County Health Center board Kristine Kirsch (current CMHSAS executive director), county commission chair Al Balog and recently retired county administrator J. Patrick Yoder.

O’Dell’s employment with the agency, which began in 2000 and was elevated to directorship in 2006, was terminated on Aug. 29 of this year by unanimous action of the CMHSAS board, the culmination of events that began on April 6 when she was placed on administrative leave.

A favorable review of O’Dell’s job performance was rendered in official board action in February of 2017 and her contract was extended through January of 2019, but subsequently the county’s board of commissioners, per non-renewal of office terms, reconstituted the board with a majority of members antithetic to O’Dell’s continuance as director.

