Otsego Jazz Ensemble performance to benefit TRWC scholarship fund

THREE RIVERS —The Otsego Jazz Ensemble and its 18-piece Big Band, presented by the Three Rivers Woman’s Club (TRWC), will perform at the Riviera Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7, with all proceeds going towards TRWC’s scholarship fund.

“Three Rivers Woman’s Club is proud to bring the Otsego Jazz Ensemble, with their Big Band swing sound, back to the historic Riviera Theatre. We have a marvelous musical evening planned along with complimentary appetizers and desserts, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and many door prizes. We encourage the community to support this event which is a fundraiser for our scholarship fund,” scholarship chair Diane Foghino said.



