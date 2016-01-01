Oswald brings innovation, efficiency to county clerk’s office

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County clerk and register of deeds Lindsay Oswald has brought innovation to the county clerk position, by embracing new technology in order to provide quick and easy service.

After receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and eventually a Master’s degree in Science and Leadership, as well as a Master’s in Business Administration, Oswald took her skills to the City of Three Rivers, as deputy clerk. It wasn’t until she became the city clerk of Three Rivers that she gained interest in elections and “seeing positive changes for our residents across the state.”

She ran for County Clerk in 2016 and is in the midst of her first elected term, which comes to a close in 2020, when she plans to run again.

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.