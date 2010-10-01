Original performer to kickoff tour at Riviera

THREE RIVERS — Growing up rarely in a home, but in a beaten-down bus traveling around the country with a family bluegrass band, music is simply rooted into David Mayfield’s way of life.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, Mayfield of the David Mayfield Parade will grace the Riviera Theatre’s stage alongside fellow musician Abby Rose to play original Americana songs with an entertaining, yet comedic, showmanship.

As a young musician, Mayfield oozed talent. He won numerous national flatpicking guitar contests and national mandolin contests, which lives on in his solo performances as “intricate fast picking and musicality,” he said. He has performed with the Avett Brothers, and with other musicians to form the group Cadillac Sky, who toured with the British folk band Mumford and Sons, before branching out as a solo artist in 2011.

For his fourth appearance at the Riviera Theatre, he said the crowd can “expect the unexpected,” as his past performances have been described as “a stand-up comedian with a guitar.”

