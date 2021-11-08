Organizers hopeful for rescheduled Airfield Drags

THREE RIVERS — The rain kept coming and it didn’t stop coming Friday night, and that turned out to be bad news for this past weekend’s scheduled Airfield Drags event.

The highly-anticipated classic car racing event at the Three Rivers Municipal Dr. Haines Airport, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, was postponed the morning of the event due to poor racing conditions at Runway #5 of the airport.

Organizer Brian Scott said it was discouraging to have to postpone the event, saying it was a “tough call to make.”

“Between the mud and the rain and everything else that went along with it, we had to make the call,” Scott said.

Despite the postponement, Scott said he is currently working with city officials and the event’s insurance company in the hopes of rescheduling the event for Saturday, Aug. 28. However, the date hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, and nothing is definitive as of yet.

“We’re still working on a couple things. We’re waiting to hear back from the city as to whether that date is okay with them – it looks promising – and then we’re waiting to hear back from our insurance company to make sure they can get us insured on that weekend,” Scott said. “We don’t have anything definitive yet, but if it can happen, we’ll be ready for it.”

Previously, Scott had indicated there wouldn’t be a rain date for the event, however he said he was looking into a rescheduled date due to popular demand.

“We got so many people that said, ‘Hey, we understand. We’re sorry this happened, reschedule it. Do a rain date, make it happen, and we’ll be there,’” Scott said. “Once we started getting that feedback from everybody, we were like, if we can make this happen, we’ll make it happen.”

Scott said there was “standing water” on the airport runway they were planning on doing the drag races on, thanks to the overnight storms, as well as wet grass in what would’ve been the pit area for the cars, which he said would lead to muddy conditions when the cars drive on it. Even during the rain event, Scott said he was trying to envision a way to still hold the event.

“Friday night, we sat down when it was raining, and we kind of started to redesign, like, what if we put cars over here instead of in the grass, just trying to redesign the whole thing,” Scott said. “It was kind of contingent on if it stops raining around midnight, we’d have to have time to make sure the runway was dry, because you can’t race when there’s any amount of wetness or moisture on the runway. It isn’t safe for cars going down it.”

Scott said he was so determined to have the event that he “couldn’t sleep” that Friday night, even going out to the airport at 3 a.m. Saturday to put up 60 fence posts in the rain for the event, but ultimately to no avail.

If the projected reschedule date falls through, Scott said he would try again next year to hold the event.

“If we can’t do those, we can’t have it, we can’t reschedule. We’d move on and set it up again for next year,” Scott said.

Overall, Scott said he is optimistic about the chances of having a rescheduled date, but cautioned that the proper steps need to be taken on the administrative end before anything happens.

“It looks pretty good right now, but there’s just a couple important things we’ve got to tie up and secure,” Scott said. “I’m an optimist, and I’m stubborn and I refuse to give up on anything, so I’m gonna push and push and push, kind of like what we did Saturday morning, push to the very end.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.