Oral arguments scheduled in annexation case

GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Court of Appeals case of the Township of Lockport vs. the City of Three Rivers is listed on the case call for Tuesday, May 2 at 11 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Courtroom, State Office Building, 350 Ottawa, N.W., Grand Rapids.

Judges Kurtis T. Wilder, Mark T. Boonstra and Colleen A. O’Brien will hear oral arguments in the case of the annexation of approximately 77 acres of property on Lockport Township’s border with the city of Three Rivers, where the city would like to build a sports complex. St. Joseph County District Court Judge Jeff Middleton had ruled that the property was vacant and thus could be annexed by the city; the township contends that it has a water line under the property and thus it is not vacant.

The property is north of Kellogg Avenue, east of N. Main Street, south of Coolidge Place and Bridgette Drive, and west of Buckhorn Road.

The matter of annexation is also being considered by the State Boundary Commission.

