Elliott Harrison shoots on the archery range at an open house at Bair Lake Bible Camp (BLBC) in Jones on Saturday, May 27. BLBC celebrated its summer kick-off with a five-hour open house, free to the public on Saturday, with over 700 people attending the event. Lunch was provided at Lakeview Lodge. Numerous activities were offered including mini-golf, BB guns, archery, a climbing tower, hay ride, boating, zip-line and other things. Nancy Tissot, BLBC Director of Marketing said, “We do this once a year on Memorial Day weekend. We offer access to all our facilities. It’s all free because we feel it’s important to give back to the community.”