Home / Home

Open house

Elliott Harrison shoots on the archery range at an open house at Bair Lake Bible Camp (BLBC) in Jones on Saturday, May 27. BLBC celebrated its summer kick-off with a five-hour open house, free to the public on Saturday, with over 700 people attending the event. Lunch was provided at Lakeview Lodge. Numerous activities were offered including mini-golf, BB guns, archery, a climbing tower, hay ride, boating, zip-line and other things. Nancy Tissot, BLBC Director of Marketing said, “We do this once a year on Memorial Day weekend. We offer access to all our facilities. It’s all free because we feel it’s important to give back to the community.”

 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here