Ooey gooey science

THREE RIVERS — Children were invited to dip their hands into some slime and other “gross stuff” during Grossology 101 at the Three Rivers Public Library on Monday, Aug. 28.

“We did this a few years ago and it was a nice turn out so we decided to do it again,” Children’s Librarian Karen Wilson said. “It is just something fun we can do with the kids to teach them about this sort of stuff.”

Wilson hosted the activity and set up at least four stations for the kids’ involvement, the booger, poop, burp and oobleck station.

The booger station invites kids to create a form of slime by mixing together glue and a borax solution. At the second booger station, kids are invited to play ‘flick the booger’ onto a large paper.



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.