One woman airlifted, two others transported to hospital following two-car collision in Lockport Twp.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — One woman was airlifted and two other individuals were transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, while a 20-year-old man was arrested on multiple driving offenses following a two-car collision in Lockport Township on Thursday, June 14.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a personal injury crash at the intersection of US 131 and Wilbur Road in Lockport Township on Thursday at approximately 10:46 a.m.

An investigation into the incident showed that a Ford Escape, driven by 20-year-old Juan Hernandez-Espinoza, ran a red light traveling west and struck a southbound mini-van, driven by 66-year-old Gary Russell, within the intersection. The collision caused the mini-van to go into the ditch on the west side of the road and rollover. A backseat passenger in the mini-van, identified as 32-year-old Tiffany Blum, was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled. The vehicle then came to a rest on top of her legs.

West Michigan Air Care flew Blum to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for her injuries. Two other occupants of the mini-van were transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital by ambulance.

Hernandez-Espinoza was arrested and lodged at St. Joseph County Jail for multiple driving offenses. Further charges could follow at a later date.

Assisting the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department on scene were Fabius/Park Township Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Three Rivers Police Department, West Michigan Air Care and the Michigan State Police.