One vehicle crash in Porter TWP

PORTER TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single car crash that occurred on Saturday, July 8 between 4 and 5 a.m. on Rainbow Road near Glendon Road in Porter Township.

Emergency Personnel responded to the scene and found a vehicle down an embankment with two occupants trapped inside. Fire and EMS personnel were able to extricate the occupants from the vehicle without further incident.

The two occupants were identified as Krystal Tyler, 28, of Three Rivers and Rebecca Mallo, 27, of Cassopolis. Mallo was treated and released at the scene. Tyler was transported to Three Rivers Hospital for further treatment.

Both occupants indicated a third party was in the vehicle at time of crash, but left the scene.

Initial investigation shows the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway into a wooded embankment area. The vehicle then overturned, trapping the two occupants inside the vehicle. Seatbelts were used and airbags did deploy. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.

Porter Township Fire and Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office in this crash.