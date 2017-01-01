One-vehicle accident in Colon TWP

COLON TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 10:57 p.m., deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of M86 near Farrand Road in Colon Township for a one-vehicle Personal Injury Accident.

It was found that Davenport of Union City was traveling eastbound on M86 near Farrand Road, when a deer ran out in front of him. Davenport said he swerved to the right to miss the deer, and went off the roadway and into a ditch with his 2017 Yamaha Zuma moped, where he crashed. He was transported to Coldwater Hospital as he was complaining of leg pain. Shawn was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

Assisting the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department was the Colon Police Department, Colon Fire and Rescue, and Lifecare Ambulance.

