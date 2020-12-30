'One in a million'

CENTREVILLE — Talk with anybody that worked with Fred Henningsen over the years, whether it be with the Michigan State University Extension, where he spent 24 years and served as director, with the St. Joseph County Fair Board or any other place he served, and you will hear the same thing about his character.

“He was honest, he was giving, he was trustworthy and he was one of those guys you knew you could go to,” 4-H Program Director Eva Beeker said. “He was a mentor, someone you could never forget.”

“He always saw the glass as half-full,” Maury Kaercher, who ran the St. Joseph County MSU Extension from 2006-2011, said. “That's just how he was.”

Henningsen, one of the most influential people in the history of St. Joseph County’s agricultural industry, passed away on Dec. 8 at the age of 86. Henningsen, born in 1934 in Jackson, Mich., spent the majority of his life working in agriculture, working 32 years for the MSU Extension offices in Van Buren and St. Joseph Counties, and was president of the St. Joseph County Fair Board for 15 years. Henningsen earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Dairy Production and Management from Michigan State University in 1956 and 1959, respectively.

Henningsen’s biggest impact on the agriculture industry came from the introduction of irrigation to the county in the late 1960s, convincing major seed corn companies to invest in the area, and to work with farmers on both accounts.

Sally Stubey, a retired regional director for the MSU Extension, said Henningsen’s impact began when a local farmer, Ezra Graber, came to him to discuss the possibility of growing seed corn in the county. Henningsen saw the opportunity of it through Graber, and went along with it.

“He understood what the soils were and the fact we had the perfect kind of soil to go with an adequate supply of water so that, because of specialty crops, if you needed to get in on the ground in a particular timeframe, either for planting or harvesting, our soils had the ability to drain rapidly if we could get some water to it,” Stubey said. “He started talking with various irrigation firms, especially out west in Nebraska, worked with MSU to see what they were thinking about irrigation, and also at the same time he started to talk with various companies, including seed corn companies, about coming to and trying to raise those kind of crops on the ground in St. Joseph County.”

From those interactions, Stubey said, it provided the county with “stability” in the county’s agriculture industry with an adequate water supply from the aquifers and geology of the area.

“He attracted the industry to come here, because we didn't have the irrigation here, we didn't have the companies investing here, and we didn't have the farmers really understanding that whole system, the interaction between the soil, the water, the crops and the ability to raise a higher-import crop that's also a higher management level that required that from the farmers and the higher investment that made a higher return,” Stubey said. “He really pulled all that together.”

Stubey said Henningsen’s impact on the agriculture industry in the area will be felt for generations to come.

“Fred was the one that had the foresight, not only the vision for it, but also had the leadership capability to attract those companies here and also lead our farmers to go along with that idea, to actually trying out those kind of things,” Stubey said. “The long-term impact in terms of the ag industry in particular that he had for the whole area was huge, and continues to be, and will be for generations.”

Henningsen was also a key contributor to the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education program’s Land Lab, a 44-acre property on M-86 and Findley Road outside of Centreville that has been used by students for 25 years and which he has owned for over 50 years. Matt Littlefield, the lab’s farm manager, said Fred was a “wonderful person,” would be “well missed” and always looked out for the kids in the area.

“Everything was a teachable thing. I crashed a pivot into the back of the combine one time, and the first thing that came out of Fred was it was a teachable thing for kids,” Littlefield said. “He bought a tractor a few years back whether anybody wanted him to or not because of the safety of teaching tractor safety because we could have a cab and a buddy seat. It wasn't safe to teach what we were doing, it was all about the kids.”

Littlefield said Henningsen would be remembered as a “giving guy.”

“He will be remembered by 4-Hers throughout because he was always around and always interested in their projects. He'll be remembered in the FFA supporting it and the land lab,” Littlefield said. “It came from a sandbowl to what it is now, producing almost 200 bushels of corn and soybeans. He's built it up and has a lot of knowledge.”

In a post on the Centreville Public Schools Facebook page, Centreville FFA Advisor Jenny Troyer said in a statement that Henningsen had a “passion” for people, education and agriculture.

“Fred was happiest when he saw students learning at the land lab. He encouraged others to go after their passions,” Troyer said. “Fred was a great mentor and always had an encouraging word. Fred’s legacy that he left behind is unprecedented.”

Henningsen was also a huge supporter of the St. Joseph County Fair, having been on the fair’s board for a number of years, and has a show arena on the grounds named after him. Bill Younts, a member of the fair board, said Henningsen and the fair went “hand in hand.”

“He wanted to be with the 4-Hers, parents, leaders and hundreds of volunteers. Fred was there to encourage and support each of them, loving every minute,” Younts said. “His experience in MSU Extension and fair leadership imparted wisdom to keep things running smoothly. He will be missed.”

Tom Miller, another fair board director, said he had many great memories and conversations with Henningsen, and had a shared dream of having an old-time working farm on the fairgrounds.

“We had hope that someday when the funds were available that this would happen. Although it didn’t happen during Fred‘s lifetime there’s still hope that we can accomplish one of his dreams in our future and keep the dream of presenting this to the many visitors that come to the fair each year, Of what farming used to be like years ago,” Miller said.

On Dec. 12, a small procession was held for people to remember and pay respects to Henningsen. Many of his friends, family and former co-workers with the fair and the MSU Extension lined East Main Street in Centreville in front of the historic courthouse to pay their respects as they saw him one last time. A couple of people held signs in honor of him, while some waved Michigan State flags as they watched the hearse carrying his casket go by.

Those in attendance at the procession reflected on who Henningsen was and what he meant to the community at large.

“He was one of the few people in life that you think of that really was such a positive influence,” Rod King, the county’s MSU Extension director following Henningsen, said. “Fred was a true mentor to me as extension director. He introduced me to people and I'm sure he saw I was green and not well-prepared and didn't know what I was doing, but he was very gracious and helpful. I always appreciated him; he was very supportive.”

Lyndon Kelley from the MSU Extension called Henningsen a “forward thinker.”

“He was on the technical side and was very much into looking at what the opportunities were in both equipment and using the water, and what crops we could use that were more profitable than the ones we were currently growing,” Kelley said. “He really was a forward thinker that really tremendously helped Michigan and St. Joseph County move forward.”

Beeker, the 4-H program director, perhaps summed him up best.

“He never asked anybody to do something he wouldn't do himself. He wasn't one to expect anything from anyone that he wouldn't expect of himself,” Beeker said. “He was just one in a million.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.