One jailed on methamphetamine charges

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation at S. Constantine and Millard streets Sunday, Jan. 22. During the traffic stop, officers identified three occupants and observed behavior that led to a narcotics investigation. During the stop a 30-year-old Elkhart, Ind. man was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of crystal methamphetamine and other evidence of sale.

He was jailed with no bond on the charge of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.