Home / Home

One injured in traffic crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Niles resident was transported to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in a two-car crash on Wednesday.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here